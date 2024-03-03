Shelton Capital Management Buys 2,089 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,815 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ANSYS by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,742,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in ANSYS by 4.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up from $332.00) on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.75.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded up $5.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $339.62. The stock had a trading volume of 491,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,398. The company has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $340.81 and a 200-day moving average of $312.50. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.01 and a 12-month high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $805.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.83%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ANSYS

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

