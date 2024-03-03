Shelton Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 111.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle purchased 738,862 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ DLTR traded up $1.76 on Friday, reaching $148.44. 2,149,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,746. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.77 and a fifty-two week high of $161.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

