Shelton Capital Management Increases Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 516.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Global Payments by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,819,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,638,000 after purchasing an additional 134,403 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 40.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,346,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,078,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,434 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,510,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $541,457,000 after acquiring an additional 64,912 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 40.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,142,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,714 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,936,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,379,000 after purchasing an additional 140,481 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.92.

Global Payments Stock Up 0.3 %

Global Payments stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.09. 2,280,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,505,384. The company has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.96. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.05 and a twelve month high of $141.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.89 and a 200-day moving average of $122.84.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

