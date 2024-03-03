Shelton Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Shelton Capital Management cut its holdings in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in ENI were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in ENI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in ENI by 2,729.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ENI in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in ENI by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of ENI by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,802 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ENI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ENI Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE E traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $30.91. The company had a trading volume of 332,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,673. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.01. Eni S.p.A. has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $34.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average of $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $26.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 billion. ENI had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 5.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eni S.p.A. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5186 per share. This is a boost from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.49. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is 46.36%.

ENI Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding E? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.