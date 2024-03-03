ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,098 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTO. FMR LLC grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2,862.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,435,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184,463 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 164.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,164,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457,822 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 63.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,599,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,319 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,764,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $566,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 50.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,783,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,528 shares in the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Up 5.8 %
Shares of NYSE:ZTO traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,896,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,875. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of -0.05. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.
