Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $4.16 Million Stock Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.07% of HealthEquity worth $4,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HQY. FMR LLC boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,648,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,659,000 after purchasing an additional 907,743 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at $34,071,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,966,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,169,000 after purchasing an additional 374,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,488,000 after purchasing an additional 358,743 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,474,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,273,000 after purchasing an additional 331,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

HQY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $141,371.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,408,520.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $141,371.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,520.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,102 shares of company stock worth $3,379,812. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQY stock traded down $1.56 on Friday, hitting $81.05. The company had a trading volume of 482,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,472. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $84.13.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $249.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.63 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

