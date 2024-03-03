Shelton Capital Management Sells 179 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Jabil were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Jabil by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Jabil by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of JBL stock traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,361,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,215. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.16 and a 1-year high of $148.14. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.58.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total transaction of $511,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,755,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jabil news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total value of $511,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,755,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,842,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,401,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,658 shares of company stock worth $7,011,771 in the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

