Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 15,200 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $4,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 196.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,771,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $459,340,000 after purchasing an additional 70,034 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 14,416 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at about $441,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.53.

Shares of IFF stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,905,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,121. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.98 and a 200 day moving average of $73.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.11 and a 12-month high of $97.49.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.27%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

