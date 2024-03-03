Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 1,872 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $4,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $517.28. The stock had a trading volume of 161,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,588. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 0.89. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.90 and a 12 month high of $528.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $410.71 and its 200 day moving average is $392.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.43. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The business had revenue of $351.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on KNSL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $410.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $434.00 to $544.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $510.00.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

