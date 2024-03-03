Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 1,471.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,378 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Polaris were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 71.2% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 30.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 526.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Polaris by 536.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PII stock opened at $93.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.66. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.69). Polaris had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 40.98%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.34%.

PII has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Polaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.11.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

