Hodges Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Comerica by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Comerica during the first quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 40.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $49.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $70.36.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.07 million. Comerica had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 19.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.10%.

Insider Transactions at Comerica

In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at $920,840.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,276.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,840.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Comerica from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Argus cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMA

Comerica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.