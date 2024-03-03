Hodges Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,000 Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Novavax by 41.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Novavax by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novavax by 29.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Novavax in the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Novavax by 239.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 50,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Novavax from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $754.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average is $5.99. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $11.36.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $291.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.96 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

