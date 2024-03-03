Quadrature Capital Ltd Cuts Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,283 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.09% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,994,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,326,000 after purchasing an additional 237,463 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,249,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,680,000 after purchasing an additional 44,071 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,208,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,801,000 after purchasing an additional 183,915 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,266,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,303,000 after purchasing an additional 57,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SMG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $67.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.69. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.42.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.83 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 44.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,881,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,671,891.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $79,945.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,347.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,881,368 shares in the company, valued at $810,671,891.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,919 shares of company stock valued at $3,804,672. Insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Stories

