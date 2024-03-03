38,395 Shares in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 38,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 2,113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Stock Down 0.4 %

GDDY opened at $113.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.12. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.43 and a twelve month high of $116.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GDDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI cut shares of GoDaddy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.75.

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 153,716 shares in the company, valued at $16,173,997.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,173,997.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $34,962.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,214.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,295 shares of company stock worth $1,275,874. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

