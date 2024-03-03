Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $2.76 Million in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% in the second quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. American Trust lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% in the second quarter. American Trust now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 18.3% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on IDXX. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $576.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.29, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $583.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $549.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $495.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,650,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,288 shares of company stock valued at $34,600,528 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

