Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.42-$1.43 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $640-$643 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $645.77 million. Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.160-6.160 EPS.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $222.01 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $160.21 and a 1-year high of $230.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 68.95, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.60 and its 200-day moving average is $198.51.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $226.90.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $260,004.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,306.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $260,004.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,306.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $1,687,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,321,797.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,819 shares of company stock worth $7,520,033 over the last 90 days. 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 165.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 63.9% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 37.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

