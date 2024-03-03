Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 7,998 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.07% of Power Integrations worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after buying an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Power Integrations by 15.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Power Integrations by 10.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Power Integrations by 8.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on POWI. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark raised their price target on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 5,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $421,698.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 513,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,699,929.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 5,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $421,698.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 513,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,699,929.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 8,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $578,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,417 shares of company stock worth $3,241,329 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ POWI opened at $72.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.90 and a 200-day moving average of $77.37. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.90 and a 1-year high of $99.60.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $89.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 12.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.