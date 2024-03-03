Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 68,643 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 41.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,643 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of SBA Communications worth $47,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,760,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,103,260,000 after acquiring an additional 23,330 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,801,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,838,000 after acquiring an additional 21,792 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 6.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,698,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,423,000 after acquiring an additional 161,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 140.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,143,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,140,000 after buying an additional 1,252,764 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications stock opened at $208.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.96. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.56. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $185.23 and a 52-week high of $267.42.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.36). SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 73.75%.

In other news, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total transaction of $4,205,819.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,639,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total value of $11,523,607.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,084,131.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total value of $4,205,819.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,639,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,146 shares of company stock valued at $20,867,284 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.79.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

