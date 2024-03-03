16,500 Shares in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Bought by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CNX Resources by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 111,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in CNX Resources by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CNX Resources by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in CNX Resources by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in CNX Resources by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CNX Resources news, EVP Timothy Scott Bedard bought 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $25,133.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,133. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNX Resources Price Performance

CNX Resources stock opened at $21.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.14. CNX Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $23.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $2.59. CNX Resources had a net margin of 50.34% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $999.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on CNX shares. StockNews.com downgraded CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial upgraded CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on CNX Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CNX Resources

CNX Resources Profile

(Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.