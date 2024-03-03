Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,513 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Cardinal Health worth $42,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 142,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,340,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.3% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 139,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 21.2% during the third quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 377,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,734,000 after acquiring an additional 65,898 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 58.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 54,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $113.37 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $68.53 and a one year high of $114.88. The company has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.74.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CAH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Argus raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.07.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

