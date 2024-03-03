Hodges Capital Management Inc. Makes New $238,000 Investment in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,364,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,810 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,303,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,372,000 after purchasing an additional 252,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,956,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,998,000 after acquiring an additional 105,943 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,744,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,204,000 after acquiring an additional 570,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $525,111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 2.1 %

ADM opened at $54.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.75. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Capital downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

