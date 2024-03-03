Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $2.60 Million Investment in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 125.0% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 215.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $580,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $230.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.88 and a 1-year high of $258.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.10.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.59) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $258.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.40) EPS. Research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $276.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.