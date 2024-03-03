Quadrature Capital Ltd Grows Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,535 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UHS. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.64.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

NYSE UHS opened at $171.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.40. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.69 and a fifty-two week high of $176.43.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.80%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

