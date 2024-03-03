Hodges Capital Management Inc. Takes $233,000 Position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,423,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,765,000 after acquiring an additional 302,326 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 10,135 shares during the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Medical REIT Stock Up 0.9 %

GMRE stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $592.10 million, a PE ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $11.59.

Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is presently 365.22%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

