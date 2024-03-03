Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its position in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha owned about 0.08% of Enpro worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NPO. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enpro in the second quarter worth $75,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Enpro in the second quarter worth $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Enpro by 61.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Enpro in the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Enpro by 7.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enpro

In other news, Director Der Graaf Kees Van sold 1,200 shares of Enpro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $192,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Robert Savage Mclean sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $1,013,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,585,105.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Der Graaf Kees Van sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $192,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Enpro Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:NPO opened at $155.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Enpro Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.74 and a 1-year high of $167.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.72 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.81.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.28). Enpro had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $241.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enpro Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Enpro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Enpro’s payout ratio is 109.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised Enpro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Enpro Company Profile

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

