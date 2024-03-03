Safe (SAFE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $178,438.39

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 3rd. Safe has a market capitalization of $31.27 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for about $1.50 or 0.00002409 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Safe has traded down 54.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.63 or 0.00143890 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00040143 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00019072 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.50062799 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

