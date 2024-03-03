Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Holdings Trimmed by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth $53,000.

BURL stock opened at $205.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.33. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $225.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BURL shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.56.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

