First National Bank of Omaha Lowers Stock Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Balchem during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Balchem during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Balchem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Balchem during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Balchem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $156.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.71. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $110.74 and a 1-year high of $158.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.66 million. Balchem had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. Balchem’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

In related news, CAO William A. Backus sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.73, for a total value of $2,320,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,183.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Balchem news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 11,100 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total value of $1,700,631.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,022.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 15,000 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.73, for a total value of $2,320,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,183.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,630 shares of company stock worth $11,843,249. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

