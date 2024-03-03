Bancor (BNT) Market Capitalization Tops $120.21 Million

Bancor (BNT) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. Bancor has a total market cap of $120.21 million and approximately $12.43 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bancor has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. One Bancor token can currently be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00001449 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004239 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00016577 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00020180 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001548 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,289.26 or 0.99992709 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.34 or 0.00172311 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00008759 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Bancor (CRYPTO:BNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,168,999 tokens. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bancor’s official website is www.carbondefi.xyz. Bancor’s official message board is medium.com/carbondefi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 161,196,921.34055284 with 133,161,740.50857121 in circulation. The last known price of Bancor is 0.91374835 USD and is up 0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 397 active market(s) with $12,642,037.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bancor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bancor using one of the exchanges listed above.

