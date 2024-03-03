Short Interest in GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCWOF) Grows By 69.0%

GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCWOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,069,900 shares, an increase of 69.0% from the January 31st total of 633,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10,699.0 days.
GCC Price Performance
Shares of GCWOF opened at $11.28 on Friday. GCC has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $11.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.09.
About GCC
