First National Bank of Omaha Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,892 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in FMC by 99.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in FMC in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in FMC in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Loop Capital downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on FMC from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on FMC from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.53.

FMC Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:FMC opened at $57.31 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $129.20. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.52.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

About FMC

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.