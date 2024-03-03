Request (REQ) Price Up 14% Over Last 7 Days

Request (REQ) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. Request has a market capitalization of $124.68 million and approximately $4.89 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Request has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004239 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00016577 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00020180 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001548 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,289.26 or 0.99992709 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.34 or 0.00172311 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00008759 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.12687777 USD and is up 1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $4,342,952.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

