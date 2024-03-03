Ancora Advisors LLC Takes $544,000 Position in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLYVK. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of LLYVK stock opened at $40.31 on Friday. Liberty Live Group has a 12-month low of $29.63 and a 12-month high of $40.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.61.

In other news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 175,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,397,888.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,499,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,933,790.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 2,474,462 shares of company stock valued at $75,600,119 in the last three months.

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

