Ancora Advisors LLC Takes $544,000 Position in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLYVK. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000.
Liberty Live Group Price Performance
Shares of LLYVK stock opened at $40.31 on Friday. Liberty Live Group has a 12-month low of $29.63 and a 12-month high of $40.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.61.
Insider Buying and Selling
Liberty Live Group Profile
Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Live Group
- Stock Average Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLYVK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.