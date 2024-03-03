Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 1,392 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,233 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 34.5% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,735 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 189.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 228,045 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after buying an additional 149,268 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,365,540 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $700,445,000 after buying an additional 210,261 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 47.2% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 110,745 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 35,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter valued at $368,000. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TPR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Tapestry Price Performance

TPR opened at $47.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.24. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $48.80.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 35.35%.

About Tapestry

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.