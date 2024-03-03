United Services Automobile Association Has $440,000 Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 460,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,588,000 after buying an additional 41,179 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 46.6% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 434,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after purchasing an additional 138,137 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 33.3% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 136,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 34,130 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 55.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,263,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,966,000 after purchasing an additional 804,803 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Stock Up 0.7 %

Old Republic International stock opened at $29.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.81. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $30.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.92 and a 200-day moving average of $28.19.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 12.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 1,925 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $55,055.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,367. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Old Republic International news, Director Barbara Adachi acquired 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $55,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,367. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $180,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,271.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

