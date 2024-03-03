Ancora Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 1,420.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE DG opened at $149.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.60. The company has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $222.99.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on DG. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.32.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DG

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.