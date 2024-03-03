Ancora Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CCI opened at $111.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.74. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $136.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 180.92%.

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC began coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.33.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

