Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases 79 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,473,000 after acquiring an additional 201,763 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,755,000 after acquiring an additional 119,137 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $398,176,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 848,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,413,000 after buying an additional 560,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 826,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,282,000 after buying an additional 20,260 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of VHT opened at $268.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $259.32 and a 200 day moving average of $245.58. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $222.27 and a 52-week high of $271.01.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

