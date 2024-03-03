Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,769 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,762,741,000 after purchasing an additional 650,775 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,680,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,721,511,000 after purchasing an additional 256,120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Entergy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,739,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,240,443,000 after purchasing an additional 382,751 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Entergy by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,664,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,556,000 after purchasing an additional 497,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,562,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,977 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:ETR opened at $100.47 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $111.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.14.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.76%.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.73.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

