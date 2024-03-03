Teza Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,025 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CWK. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 108.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $176,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,828.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.58.

Shares of CWK stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $13.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

