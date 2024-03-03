Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Makes New $346,000 Investment in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 31.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 33.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Clearway Energy Price Performance

CWEN stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.91. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.59 and a 12-month high of $32.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.403 dividend. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently 236.76%.

Clearway Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

Featured Stories

