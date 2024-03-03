Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 64.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,047 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,446,000. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 690,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,582,000 after acquiring an additional 312,767 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 684,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,959,000 after acquiring an additional 25,787 shares during the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 156,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $2,983,071.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,313.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 156,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $2,983,071.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $11,313.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 27,608 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $481,207.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 712,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,410,264.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,397 shares of company stock valued at $12,000,202 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:PLTR opened at $24.93 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $7.19 and a one year high of $25.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.81. The stock has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 2.81.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

