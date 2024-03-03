Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Tractor Supply worth $11,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 17.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.7% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.8% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens lowered Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total transaction of $11,224,604.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,842.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $4,775,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,173,072.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total transaction of $11,224,604.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,147,842.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,755 shares of company stock valued at $20,087,782 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $252.42 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $255.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.84.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

