Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $179.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $146.17 and a 12-month high of $179.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.17 and its 200 day moving average is $164.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

