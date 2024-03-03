Logan Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 68.7% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 15.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 57,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the third quarter worth about $15,765,000. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 7.1% in the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 15,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 273,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KIM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet raised Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.08.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $172,643.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,630.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $19.73 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $22.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 94.12%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

