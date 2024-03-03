Hodges Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,947 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Duke Energy by 447.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $90.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $100.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.