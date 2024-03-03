United Services Automobile Association Makes New $532,000 Investment in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $112,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,836.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance
Shares of KNX opened at $55.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.73 and a 1-year high of $60.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.38). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 42.11%.
Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Knight-Swift Transportation
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.