Jones Financial Companies Lllp Makes New $48,000 Investment in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,266,959,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 16,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $87.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.13. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

