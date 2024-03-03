310 Shares in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 180.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 83.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Celanese in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CE. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.44.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of CE stock opened at $153.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.78. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $97.12 and a one year high of $159.06.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.51 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

