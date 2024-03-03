Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Acquired by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Fortis were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 211.3% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 13,445 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 381,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 11.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,664,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,939 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,026,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,901,000 after purchasing an additional 334,623 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 18.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares during the period. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.13.

Fortis stock opened at $38.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.42. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.30 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 13.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4382 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.09%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

